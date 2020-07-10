Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 130 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.06 and a 200 day moving average of $189.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

