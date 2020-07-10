Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $236,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.9612 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

