Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 358 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,166,000 after buying an additional 180,196 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,622,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,408,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,888,000 after buying an additional 428,027 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

