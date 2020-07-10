Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,876,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,415,000 after buying an additional 4,265,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,915,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,759,000 after buying an additional 495,033 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,639,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,505 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,640,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 971,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,756,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,923,000 after acquiring an additional 614,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.32 and a beta of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

