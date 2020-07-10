Private Trust Co. NA Invests $251,000 in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 39.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caci International during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth about $8,989,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 457.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,397,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,954.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,932 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $202.95 on Friday. Caci International Inc has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.50.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

