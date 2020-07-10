Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 233.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,244,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 871,375 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $55.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

