Private Trust Co. NA Buys 186 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Republic Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock worth $645,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

