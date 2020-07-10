Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Down to $21.12

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $21.12. Aramark shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 86,535 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $353,567.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

