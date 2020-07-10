HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.33. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 37,628 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 942,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,922,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 476,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 249,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

