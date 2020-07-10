ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Gap Up to $11.25

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.25. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,039,194 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,001,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Latest News

