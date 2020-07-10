Darryl Bond Sells 3,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,264.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $30,404.50.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yext by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yext by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,924 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Yext by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,057,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yext by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after buying an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

