Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $46,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 4,412 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $135,580.76.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $92,520.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $48,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $48,960.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $50,580.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $99,870.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $46,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $59,070.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion and a PE ratio of -23.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Slack by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Slack by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

