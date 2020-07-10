Daryl K. Henze Sells 1,000 Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Director Daryl K. Henze sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ INTL opened at $55.63 on Friday. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 0.20%.

INTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.