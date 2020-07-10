Steven H. Stein Sells 610 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Incyte stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $279,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Incyte by 24.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Incyte by 206.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

