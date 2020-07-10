KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Receives $17.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $120,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,690.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 284,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 181,110 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 169,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 160,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $852.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a current ratio of 329.54.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

