KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Receives $17.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.
KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.
In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $120,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,690.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:KREF opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $852.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a current ratio of 329.54.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.99%.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
