Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,254 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 65.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.