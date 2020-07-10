State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after buying an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

PAYX stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.