State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $6.65 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 529.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DexCom by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after buying an additional 644,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $2,525,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $7,207,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,839,363. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $440.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.57. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $445.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.86.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

