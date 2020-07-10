State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.