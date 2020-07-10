State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,487 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 54.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 182.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

In related news, CFO James E. Perry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $162,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,862.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

