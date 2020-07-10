AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AZEK has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.75.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

