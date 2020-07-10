Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $406,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,401,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.