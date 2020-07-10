State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 352,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $416,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,016.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 313,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 285,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

