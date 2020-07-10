NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.50% of NetApp worth $415,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NetApp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

