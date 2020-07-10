State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $149,000 Investment in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

NYSE SOI opened at $7.26 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $337.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

