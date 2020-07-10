Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.14% of Everest Re Group worth $400,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.25.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

