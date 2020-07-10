Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Stake Reduced by Axa

Axa cut its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of RECN opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

