Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $125.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 20,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $2,132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

