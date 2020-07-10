Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of RBBN opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $600.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $26,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Scarfo sold 9,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $35,334.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,733 shares in the company, valued at $375,273.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,687 shares of company stock worth $86,201. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

