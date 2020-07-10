Stock Traders Buy High Volume of WPX Energy Put Options (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,820 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,561% compared to the average daily volume of 369 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WPX Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 313,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in WPX Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,481,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 837,200 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.