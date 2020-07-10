Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Micro Focus International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

MFGP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $4.40 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,652,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,007,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 328,991 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 850.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 325,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Micro Focus International by 165.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

