B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

NYSE PRU opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

