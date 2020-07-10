-$0.01 EPS Expected for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

NYSE ZOM opened at $0.17 on Friday. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

