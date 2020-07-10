Ellevest Inc. Has $31,000 Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $37.15 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

