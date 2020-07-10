Ellevest Inc. Buys 896 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in PolyOne by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,690,000 after acquiring an additional 434,959 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in PolyOne by 60.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in PolyOne by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PolyOne by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 267,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 29,251 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. PolyOne’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.