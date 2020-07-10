Ellevest Inc. Acquires 803 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 2,294.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WPP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WPP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.38. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WPP in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

