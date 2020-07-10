Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2,230.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 312,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after buying an additional 163,714 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Forward Air by 26.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

