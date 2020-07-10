SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 5.70. SM Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

