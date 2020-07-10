Ellevest Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VIAC opened at $22.10 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

