Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,455,000 after purchasing an additional 104,863 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,307 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $63,479,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

