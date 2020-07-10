Ellevest Inc. Sells 120 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 290.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $336.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $344.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

