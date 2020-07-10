Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Expedia Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.65.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $84.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

