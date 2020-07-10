Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 83.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $395,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,575,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $319.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

