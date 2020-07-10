Ellevest Inc. Purchases New Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,368,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at $60,060,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

