State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.04% of SVB Financial Group worth $392,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

SIVB stock opened at $201.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.21. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $39,879.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,267.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,705. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

