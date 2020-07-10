State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,191,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.55% of Allegion worth $385,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Allegion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

