State Street Corp Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Jul 10th, 2020

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,031 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.58% of Avery Dennison worth $388,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,292,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 683.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after acquiring an additional 177,498 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

-$0.01 EPS Expected for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp This Quarter
Ellevest Inc. Has $31,000 Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Ellevest Inc. Buys 896 Shares of PolyOne Co.
Ellevest Inc. Acquires 803 Shares of Wpp Plc
Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,364 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Forward Air Co. Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.
