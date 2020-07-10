State Street Corp Acquires 224,315 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,315 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.42% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $373,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,440,000 after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,481,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,808,000 after purchasing an additional 66,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,078,000 after purchasing an additional 930,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,146,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,731,000 after purchasing an additional 460,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,612,000 after buying an additional 43,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

