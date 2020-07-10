State Street Corp Sells 282,698 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,403,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.57% of Celanese worth $396,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

CE opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

