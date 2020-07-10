State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,654,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $386,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

